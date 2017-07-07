Zero calorie herbal summer drinks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Let’s face it, everyone wants to look good in the summer. Lifestyle and Weightloss expert Carolyn Phillips shared recipes for healthy herbal summer drinks that are delicious but won’t kill you in calories!

Rosemary/Grapefruit Spritzer

Ingredients:

2 Sprigs/stems of Rosemary

1/4 Grapefruit

Orange/plain soda water or plain water

Honey to your taste

Preparation:

In a large pitcher, combine ingredients and fill half the pitcher with water, stir to dissolve honey. Add Ice and fill pitcher the rest of the way.

Berry/Basil Mash Up

Ingredients:

Frozen or Fresh Berries of choice – 1/2 – 1 cup

2-3 Basil Leaves- depending how strong you desire the basil flavor

Honey to your taste

Water

Preparation:

Mottle basil, berries and honey in a small bowl. Put in Large Water Pitcher and add water. Stir to mix berries and basil for a beautifully refreshing and hydrating drink.

Cucumber + Mint Limeade

Ingredients:

1 large English cucumber, peeled, seeded and chopped

4 sprigs of mint, de-stemmed

Juice of 2 limes

Honey to your taste

1/4 tsp course sea salt

3 1/2 cups filtered water

1 cup ice

cucumber spears, mint leaves and lime wedges to garnish (optional)

Instructions

Prep all of your ingredients. Make sure your cucumber is peeled and seeded. To seed a cucumber simply cut in in half and use a spoon to scoop out the seeds. Coarsely chop up your cucumber and put it into your blender. Pull the mint leaves away from their stems and add them to the blender as well.

Add the remainder of the ingredients to the blender and a cup of ice (excluding garnishes) and blend on high until the limeade is completely liquefied and mixed. I used a high powered blender and it only took about a minute for everything to come together nicely.

Serve immediately over ice and garnish with mint, a slice of cucumber and a lime wedge.

If you don’t finish your limeade immediately you can keep it in an airtight container in your fridge and finish it within the next two days.