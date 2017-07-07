What is the G20 Summit?

President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany on Friday

By Published: Updated:

(WWLP) – G20 stands for Group of Twenty.  It consists of 19 countries and the European Union.

Leaders of these nations meet every year and its focus is on the global economy.

President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany on Friday. That took the focus off of the global economy and made the meeting very political.

“The United States is still the leader of this group we’re still the largest producer of goods, the largest economy, it’s important how the president comes off looking and from most reports it seems like he did a pretty good job at least today,” said Political Consultant, Tony Cignoli.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s