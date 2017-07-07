What is the G20 Summit?

(WWLP) – G20 stands for Group of Twenty. It consists of 19 countries and the European Union.

Leaders of these nations meet every year and its focus is on the global economy.

President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany on Friday. That took the focus off of the global economy and made the meeting very political.

“The United States is still the leader of this group we’re still the largest producer of goods, the largest economy, it’s important how the president comes off looking and from most reports it seems like he did a pretty good job at least today,” said Political Consultant, Tony Cignoli.