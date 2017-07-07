Whale stranded in shallow water at Cape Cod

Wildlife staff will try to herd the whale out the harbor again Friday morning

CHATHAM, Mass. (AP) — Officials say an 18-foot (5.48-meter) whale is stranded in shallow water at a Cape Cod harbor.

Authorities say the minke whale likely swam under a dock and into Stage Harbor in Chatham overnight Wednesday. The whale was seen early Thursday morning.

The whale has scrapes on its body and dorsal fin, which officials say came from swimming under docks and piers in the harbor.

Wildlife staff tried to herd the whale out of the harbor using the help of a stretcher, but they were unsuccessful. They plan to try again Friday morning.

Members of the International Fund for Animal Welfare say the whale could have been disoriented or chasing food when it ended up in the harbor.

 

