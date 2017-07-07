Victims of deadly Ludlow fire identified

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An elderly couple and their adult son have been named as the victims killed in a fire at their Ludlow home on the Fourth of July.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced Friday that Alfred Alves, 82, Carol Alves, 78, and their son Darren Alves, 50, died in the fire at 68 Newbury Street Tuesday morning.

According to the office of State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, the fire is believed to have started in an air conditioning unit that was in the living room. It is not clear whether there were working smoke detectors inside the house, because the detector outside the victims’ bedrooms was so badly damaged by the fire.