Taxi driver in Logan Airport crash to face criminal charges

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The taxi driver who drove into and injured 10 fellow drivers at the Logan Airport taxi pool Monday, will be facing criminal charges.

State Police said they are looking to charge 56-year-old Lutent Clenord of Cambridge, with operating to endanger. The decision to file charges comes after an investigation that determined the cause of the crash was operator error.

State Police have filed an immediate threat notification with the Registry of Motor Vehicles to have Clenord’s license revoked.

The Cambridge man’s hackney license has been suspended indefinitely and turned over to Boston police.

A hearing will be scheduled in East Boston District Court for the near future.