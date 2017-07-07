Taxi driver in Logan Airport crash to face criminal charges

By Published: Updated:

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The taxi driver who drove into and injured 10 fellow drivers at the Logan Airport taxi pool Monday, will be facing criminal charges.

State Police said they are looking to charge 56-year-old Lutent Clenord of Cambridge, with operating to endanger. The decision to file charges comes after an investigation that determined the cause of the crash was operator error.

State Police have filed an immediate threat notification with the Registry of Motor Vehicles to have Clenord’s license revoked.

The Cambridge man’s hackney license has been suspended indefinitely and turned over to Boston police.

A hearing will be scheduled in East Boston District Court for the near future.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s