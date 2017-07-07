Springfield residents thanking police after recent drug busts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another drug bust for the Springfield Police Department.

In less than one week, Springfield police officers have seized more than 20,000 bags of heroin and residents are simply saying thank you.

Friday morning Springfield police took another 1,000 bags of heroin off the street, after witnessing a drug deal.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, detectives witnessed the transaction in the parking lot of the Dunkin Donuts on Congress Street around 11 a.m. Friday morning. Delaney said police seized nearly 1,100 bags of heroin, suboxone and cash.

A Springfield mother of four told 22News she thinks the police department is doing a great job.

“A lot of people just down the police a lot and they’re there to help us,” said Janae Alleyme. “And right now I feel they’re doing an awesome job. I don’t see all police officers as bad and I don’t teach my children that either. Right now they’re doing an awesome job.”

The alleged dealer, Nicholas Gonzalez of Holyoke and his alleged customer, Carlos Rodriguez of Springfield, were both taken into custody.

Over the past 30 days more than 53,000 bags of heroin have been taken off the streets.