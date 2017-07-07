Senator Elizabeth Warren holding town hall in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Elizabeth Warren will be back in western Massachusetts this weekend, to hold a town hall meeting in Pittsfield.

The Democrat will address constituents Saturday morning at the Robert Boland Theater at Berkshire Community College.

According to a news release from Warren’s office, the senator plans to “hear directly from constituents and discuss her work in Washington fighting for Massachusetts families.”

One of the subjects likely to come up at the town hall meeting is health care. Warren has been critical of the health care plan being advanced by Republican senators, which is intended to be a replacement for the Affordable Care Act that was that went into effect under the Obama administration. Republicans say that their bill helps control costs and fix what they say is an unsustainable system under the ACA. Warren and other Democrats have argued that the bill will cause many Americans to lose their coverage.

The doors for the theater open at 9:30 A.M., with the event itself beginning at 10:30.

The Pittsfield town hall is the second such western Massachusetts meeting for Warren in recent months. The senator held a town hall meeting in Ware on May 12, shortly after she delivered the commencement address at UMass Amherst.