Motocross championships return to Southwick Saturday

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A motocross event in Southwick is expected to bring thousands of people to western Massachusetts this weekend.

The Red Bull Southwick National is scheduled to be held at the Wick 338 on Legion Road Saturday afternoon. Several of the competitors in the Southwick National are from western Massachusetts, including Ludlow native Ryan Dowd, whose father won multiple times in Southwick. Other local riders include Robbie Marshall, Blake Ovitt, and John Borello.

The track they’re racing on is called America’s Sandbox, the only race that is on sand. It’s in the woods behind the American Legion Post 338, and was built by legion members.

The competition will serve as the seventh round of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and it’s expected to increase traffic in the area.

Southwick Police Chief David Ricardi told 22News nearly 16,000 people are expected to attend Saturday’s event. Drivers should plan ahead and expect delays.

Traffic signs will be posted at intersections directing spectators to and from the event. Officers will also be controlling and enforcing traffic at all major intersections.

The race is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m., and will be aired right here on 22News.