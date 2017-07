ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from eastern Franklin County who had been missing for nearly a week was found safely on Thursday.

Orange police posted on their official Facebook page late Thursday night that 49 year-old Lisa Marion was located, and is safe.

The department had reached out to followers on social media earlier in the day regarding Marion’s disappearance. She had last been seen in Orange on Friday, June 30.

Police thanked all those who shared information on her disappearance.