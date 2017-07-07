McGovern meeting with seniors in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman James McGovern will be meeting with senior citizens in Northampton Friday.

The Worcester Democrat is having lunch and hosting a listening session at Rockridge Retirement Community on Coles Meadow Road early Friday afternoon.

The congressman is expected to talk about what he says are deep cuts to senior programs that were proposed by the Trump Administration.

According to a news release from McGovern’s office, the congressman has met with constituents in four towns across his district recently. McGovern represents the Second Congressional District, which covers most of Worcester County, as well as eastern and central portions of Hampshire and Franklin Counties.