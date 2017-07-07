McGovern meeting with seniors in Northampton

Democrat says Trump Administration wants to make deep cuts to senior programs

By Published:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman James McGovern will be meeting with senior citizens in Northampton Friday.

The Worcester Democrat is having lunch and hosting a listening session at Rockridge Retirement Community on Coles Meadow Road early Friday afternoon.

The congressman is expected to talk about what he says are deep cuts to senior programs that were proposed by the Trump Administration.

According to a news release from McGovern’s office, the congressman has met with constituents in four towns across his district recently. McGovern represents the Second Congressional District, which covers most of Worcester County, as well as eastern and central portions of Hampshire and Franklin Counties.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s