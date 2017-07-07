Massachusetts town investigating possible theft of tax payments

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police and town officials in Tyngsborough are investigating the possible theft of tax payments.

Town administrator Matthew Hanson said in a statement on Friday that one town hall worker has been placed on administrative leave as a result of the probe. The employee has not been identified.

Hanson and Police Chief Richard Howe said accounting irregularities were discovered in May shortly after the town restructured its financial operations to increase internal controls.

The officials said investigators have since determined that a “significant amount of money from cash tax payments is missing.” No specific dollar amount was given, but they said the possible theft of money may have occurred over a period of several years.