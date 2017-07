SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Streets in downtown Springfield will be getting a major upgrade next week thanks to MGM.

MGM Springfield is investing more than $5 million to improve roadways and intersections.

Starting Monday, construction will take place on Dwight and Union Streets, and the I-291 off-ramp.

Work will also continue on Memorial Bridge.

Traffic signals and intersections along State Street and East Columbus Avenue will also be improved.