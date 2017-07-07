Loud exhaust led to seizure of cocaine in I-91 traffic stop

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What started as a traffic stop on I-91 for a loud exhaust pipe, ended with the arrest of two men on cocaine trafficking charges earlier this week.

According to State Police Media Relations, 29 year-old David LeBlanc of Athol and 44 year-old Todd Murphy of Winchester, New Hampshire, were arrested following the traffic stop in Deerfield Monday.

State police say that LeBlanc and Murphy were passengers inside a Jeep Cherokee driven by 31 year-old Amanda Dodge, also of Winchester, N.H. A trooper had pulled Dodge over on I-91 northbound for an “excessively loud exhaust,” which is an equipment violation under state law.

When pulled over, Dodge allegedly gave troopers a false name, and after determining her actual identity found out that she had a suspended license. Because neither Dodge nor LeBlanc or Murphy had a valid driver’s license, the Jeep was to be towed, but while doing an inventory of the vehicle, some 27 grams of cocaine were found in the back seat.

State police say that they were able to determine that the drugs belonged to LeBlanc and Murphy, who were arrested and booked at the Shelburne Falls state police barracks. LeBlanc was held on $25,000 bail while bail was set at $2,500 for Murphy. They are both charged with trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate the drug law.

Dodge was also held, so that she could be turned over to New Hampshire authorities on an outstanding warrant. In connection to the traffic stop, she is charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, not having license in possession, not having registration in possession, refusing to identify self to police, and an equipment violation for the loud exhaust.