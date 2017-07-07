Local residents react to Kmart stores closing nationwide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Kmart stores are closing this fall, including the one at Liberty Plaza in Springfield.

Parent company Sears Holdings announced the shutdown Friday, of 35 Kmart and 8 Sears locations.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin as early as Thursday. The store is scheduled to close in early October.

Sumayya Ghalani told 22News, she’s disappointed, but looking forward to what the next business will offer in its place.

“Awh, it’s going to be sad, because we always go here, so, you know, it’s local. It’s going to be sad, but hopefully they put something else here in it’s place that we can visit,” Ghalani said.

The company said employees will receive severance packages, and an opportunity to apply for jobs at other Sears and Kmart locations.

