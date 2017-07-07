Kmart to close Springfield store

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts location is among nearly three dozen Kmart stores nationwide that will be shutting down this fall. Kmart’s Springfield location on Liberty Street is on the list of 35 Kmart stores and eight Sears stores that are shutting down in the latest round of closures by parent company Sears Holdings.

According to a news release from the company, associates at the Springfield store and the other stores have been informed about the planned closure. Employees will be given severance packages, and have the opportunity to apply for jobs at other Sears and Kmart locations.

Sears Holdings Board Chairman Eddie Lampert wrote in a blog posting that the stores that are about to close are unprofitable, and they need to be shut down so that the company may focus on their more profitable locations.

“This is part of a strategy both to address losses from unprofitable stores and to reduce the square footage of other stores, because many of them are simply too big for our current needs,” Lampert wrote.

Liquidation sales at the soon-to-be-closed stores will begin as early as Thursday, July 13, with closures to be completed by early October.

The Liberty Street store, which is located inside the Springfield plaza, is one of two Kmart stores on the list for closure, the other one being in Fitchburg.

Sears Holdings has closed numerous stores nationwide as the company tries to stay afloat as retail shopping continues to change. The the Sears store at the Enfield Square Mall shut down back in April, while the Kmart in Great Barrington closed late last year.

Kmart’s other western Massachusetts locations, in Holyoke and Palmer, will remain open.

Click here to read the complete list of Kmart closings.