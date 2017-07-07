Iraq veteran from Oregon detained by immigration officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland veteran who served in Iraq has been detained by federal immigration authorities and is being held at a detention center in Tacoma, Washington.
Rose Riley, an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman, told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday that 41-year-old Chong Hwan Kim was detained because of a recent first-degree arson conviction.
Kim arrived in the United States at age 5 from South Korea with his family.
He was warned by a judge after his latest conviction that his immigration status could be in jeopardy if he got into more legal trouble.
KOIN-TV also reported on Kim’s detention and says he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Court records show Kim has been convicted of multiple crimes in the past five years, including robbery, burglary and arson.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.