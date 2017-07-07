InFocus: Summer vacation destinations in Western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Have you planned your summer vacation yet? Some people make plans months in advance while others like to wait for last minute deals.

This week on 22News InFocus, we’re going to be talking about vacation deals locally, nationally and abroad. And if you’re looking to do some day tripping you’ll learn about the varied attractions and activities available right here in Western Massachusetts.

Our guests will also have important tips on how to prepare for trips, from what to pack to how to protect yourself with appropriate travel insurance. We’ll also discuss how important the tourism economy is to our region.

Below are links to organizations that can help you with vacation planning:

AAA OF PIONEER VALLEY

BERKSHIRE COUNTY–1Berkshire

FRANKLIN COUNTY-Franklin County Chamber of Commerce

HAMPDEN COUNTY-Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY-Hampshire County Regional Tourism Council