Hungry bear stops by Ludlow backyard

MassWildlife says bird feeders can be taken down to avoid attracting bears

By Published: Updated:

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been numerous bear sightings across western Massachusetts this spring and summer seasons.

This week, Ludlow resident Rob Paquette told 22News a bear stopped by his neighbor’s backyard Monday, so they set up a camera in case it returned.

What they caught on camera Thursday night was a large bear grabbing bird seed from a dangling feeder.

Paquette said the video was taken from a backyard on Lawton Street.

Watch the videos below and scroll for more.

Tracking bears through Report It

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s