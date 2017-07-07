Hungry bear stops by Ludlow backyard

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been numerous bear sightings across western Massachusetts this spring and summer seasons.

This week, Ludlow resident Rob Paquette told 22News a bear stopped by his neighbor’s backyard Monday, so they set up a camera in case it returned.

What they caught on camera Thursday night was a large bear grabbing bird seed from a dangling feeder.

Paquette said the video was taken from a backyard on Lawton Street.

Watch the videos below and scroll for more.

Tracking bears through Report It View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Bear on Davis Road in Southwick, photo by Amy Bousquet Email photos to reportit@wwlp.com Vining Hill Road in Southwick by Jason Zeppa Email photos to reportit@wwlp.com Point Grove Road in Southwick from Wendy Hart Email photos to reportit@wwlp.com Bears in Westfield from Tom taken June 21 Email photos to reportit@wwlp.com Bears in Westfield from Tom taken June 21 Email photos to reportit@wwlp.com Bear in Westfield from Tom taken June 21 Email photos to reportit@wwlp.com Bear in Chester Email photos to reportit@wwlp.com Photo from Alexandra Email photos to reportit@wwlp.com Photo from Tom Lansner in Granby Email photos to reportit@wwlp.com Photo from Joanne Tear from Cummington Email photos to reportit@wwlp.com Photo from Joanne Tear from Cummington Email photos to reportit@wwlp.com Photo from Joanne Tear from Cummington Email photos to reportit@wwlp.com Photo from Matt Retchin in Southwick Email photos to reportit@wwlp.com Bear in West Springfield. Photo Courtesy: Laurie Balboni