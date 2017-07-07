Hungry bear stops by Ludlow backyard

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been numerous bear sightings across western Massachusetts this spring and summer seasons.
This week, Ludlow resident Rob Paquette told 22News a bear stopped by his neighbor’s backyard Monday, so they set up a camera in case it returned.
What they caught on camera Thursday night was a large bear grabbing bird seed from a dangling feeder.
Paquette said the video was taken from a backyard on Lawton Street.
Watch the videos below and scroll for more.
- Related: MassWildlife urging residents: Don’t feed bears, keep them wild
- Related: Bear after bear being sighted in western Massachusetts
- Related: More bear sightings in Chicopee