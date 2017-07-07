Greenfield Police: Speeding driver arrested for 2nd OUI

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver allegedly trying to avoid being pulled over crashed into several concrete pillars, drove the wrong way down a one-way street, and traveled at 50 miles per hour on a damaged tire early Friday morning, Greenfield police say.

Greenfield police posted on their official Facebook page that Joshua Hastings, 33, of Montague, is now facing a variety of charges, including OUI liquor (second offense), speeding, failure to stop for police, and possession of a Class B drug.

According to police, a patrolling officer noticed Hastings speeding on Federal Street just after 12:45 A.M. The officer tried to catch up with Hastings, but the driver kept going, reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. Police say that Hastings turned down several streets, and at one point, drove the wrong way down Long Farm Terrace, where he crashed into multiple concrete pillars.

Still, he did not stop, and police say he continued driving at speeds of about 50 MPH, even with a damaged tire and sparks coming from the vehicle. He finally came to a stop near Silver and High Streets.

Officers determined that they had probable cause to arrest him on an OUI charge- the suspect’s second such charge- and during their investigation they also discovered six suboxone film packets, for which Hastings did not have a prescription.

In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Hastings is charged with operating the wrong way on a one-way street, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and failure to stop for a stop sign/light. He was held on $2,500 bail overnight and will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court.