Georgia bank surrounded by police following reports of man with bomb

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Several heavily-armed police officers have converged on a bank northwest of Atlanta after reports of man claiming to have a bomb with possible hostages inside.

WSB-TV reports that its newsroom received a call Friday morning from the man who said he was inside and talked for more than 30 minutes.

Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register told the news station that officers are in contact with the man.

The Cobb County Department of Transportation said in a brief statement Friday morning that a stretch of a heavily-traveled road in the area is closed due to police activity. The agency was advising motorists to avoid the area.

Cobb County police did not immediately respond to requests for the information about the situation.

