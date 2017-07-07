G-20 summit in Germany to discuss terror, trade, climate

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s second official visit to Europe (all times local):

10:38 a.m.

President Donald Trump is tweeting that “everyone” in Hamburg, Germany is talking about the Democrats’ response to Russian election hacking ahead of his highly-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump writes ahead of his arrival at the group of 20 summit: “Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!”

Podesta was the former chair of Trump 2016 rival Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Podesta did not run the Democratic National Committee.

U.S. intelligent agencies have blamed the hacking of the DNC as well as Podesta’s personal email account on the Russian government.

10:33 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived at a German convention center to join other world leaders for an annual meeting.

Trump was welcomed with a handshake from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the summit host.

Leaders of the world’s rich and developing nation are discussing a variety of issues over two days of meetings, including trade and climate change.

Trump has two big meetings on his schedule apart from the formal summit agenda.

He’ll meet for the first time as president with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the backdrop of Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Trump tweeted Friday before arriving at the summit that he’s looking forward to meeting Putin because they have “much to discuss.”

Trump will also hold talks with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is tweeting that he’s looking forward to his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at an international summit in Hamburg, Germany. Trump says in the tweet there is “much to discuss.”

Trump was set to arrive shortly at the Group of 20 summit. He’s scheduled to meet later in the day with Putin in a highly anticipated meeting.

The encounter is coming at a pivotal time in U.S.-Russian relations. Trump will be closely watched to see if he confronts Putin over Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Other issues like Syria, the Ukraine and terrorism are expected to be discussed.

9:30 a.m.

After weeks of anticipation, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are preparing to meet at an international summit in Germany.

Friday’s much-anticipated encounter comes at a pivotal time in U.S.-Russian relations. Trump will be closely watched to see if he confronts Putin over Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. lawmakers and federal investigators are continuing to look into Russia’s election interference, along with possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russian government officials.

That puts Trump under intense scrutiny over how he handles the sit-down with Putin, a former Russian intelligence agent known to come well-prepared to meetings like this.

Above are updates as the summit progresses, below is the original story.

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — The Group of 20 leaders’ summit is getting underway Friday in the German port city of Hamburg in the wake of clashes between police and protesters, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda.

The host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find “compromises and answers” on a range of issues at the two-day meeting of leading industrial and developing nations. While there’s little disagreement on fighting terrorism, prospects of finding common ground on climate change and trade look uncertain.

The meeting follows skirmishes Thursday evening between police and protesters elsewhere in Germany’s second-biggest city. Police said that at least 76 officers were hurt, one of whom had to be taken to a hospital with an eye injury after a firework exploded in front of him.

On Friday morning, dozens of protesters attempted to block cars from accessing the summit, being held at the trade fair grounds in downtown Hamburg, but they were quickly thwarted by police.

Further away in the city’s Altona district, police said people set several parked cars alight and attacked a police station, though the situation quickly calmed down.

The city has boosted its police with reinforcements from around the country and has 20,000 officers on hand to patrol Hamburg’s streets, skies and waterways.

The G-20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, France, Britain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Also attending the summit are the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Guinea, Senegal, Singapore and Vietnam.