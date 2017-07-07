Five without a home after early morning fire in Springfield

No injuries

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people had to find somewhere to stay after an early morning fire in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News that crews were called to 121 Orange Street around 2:40 a.m.

He said they were able to find and quickly put out a fire burning in a kitchen on the home’s second floor.

No injuries were reported but two adults and three children living on the second floor were not able to return to their home.

Leger said the American Red Cross is helping them find somewhere to stay.

