F-15’s intercept commercial flight heading toward Cuba

The 104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts Air National Guard F-15 aircraft remain ready on the flight line at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The 104th Fighter Wing received the highest rating of "Mission Ready" on the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Inspector General (IG) Alert Force Evaluation, January 27, 2017.(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two F-15 Fighter Jets from the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield scrambled to intercept a commercial jet Thursday night.

Lt. Col. Brenda Hendrickson told 22News a Canadian Sunwings flight from Montreal en route to Cuba was intercepted in the Albany, New York area.

There was a disturbance on board.  Montreal police say the 39 year old man was taken into custody once the plane landed at 7:22pm.

The man was allegedly threatening the staff and intimidating passengers.  The man faces several charges including public mischief.

