F-15’s intercept commercial flight heading toward Cuba

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two F-15 Fighter Jets from the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield scrambled to intercept a commercial jet Thursday night.

Lt. Col. Brenda Hendrickson told 22News a Canadian Sunwings flight from Montreal en route to Cuba was intercepted in the Albany, New York area.

There was a disturbance on board. Montreal police say the 39 year old man was taken into custody once the plane landed at 7:22pm.

The man was allegedly threatening the staff and intimidating passengers. The man faces several charges including public mischief.