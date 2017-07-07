East-West rail service cut from state budget proposal

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An east-to-west train service to Boston has been derailed by state lawmakers.

Lawmakers approved a $40.2 billion state budget for fiscal year 2018.

Several proposals got derailed from the final budget, including a local amendment to study a high speed train from Springfield to Boston, something Senator Lesser has been rallying support for.

Springfield resident Shawn Thompson told 22News with Union Station now open, the service would be convenient.

“It will make life a lot easier,” Thompson said. “Boston is one of the bigger cities in the state, so it just would just make everyone’s life easier. Hop on the train here, go there and be able to come back. So you know, our transit is becoming like our world, fast and in need.”

Senator Eric Lesser released a statement shortly after the state budget was released.

“I am disappointed that our proposal to study east-west rail from Boston to Springfield was stripped from the final budget…While the study was not included in this round…I am confident that we will once again get this to the Governor’s desk for signature,” Lesser stated.

Senator Lesser plans to file a standalone transportation bill, separate from the budget.