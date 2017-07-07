Drivers to face jail time with hidden drug compartments in vehicle

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents caught with hidden compartments in cars concealing drugs could receive a mandatory minimum sentence of two years under a state proposal.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would give offenders a mandatory minimum sentence of two to five years for crafting or using hidden compartments in cars, airplanes or boats.

The compartments, known as “hides” or “traps” have been known to be used by drug traffickers. This comes at a time when the state continues to battle a deadly opioid addiction crisis.

22News spoke to Southwick State Representative Nicholas Boldyga, a former fulltime police officer. He told 22News he doesn’t think a two year mandatory minimum will deter criminals.

“I think we have to have the courts step up to the plate, enforce the laws that are on the books, enforce jail sentences for these criminals, and get them off the streets,” State Rep. Nicholas Boldyga, (R) Southwick said.

The House gave initial approval, but it still has a long way to go before it can become law.