Downtown Farmers’ Market opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The rain didn’t stop people from attending Friday’s grand opening of Springfield’s Downtown Farmers’ Market.

This is the second year that the Springfield Business Improvement District and United Bank are bringing farm fresh food to the urban table.

People can buy locally grown fruits and vegetables, as well as honey, artisan breads, meats and dairy products.

“At any given time, we’ll have up to 20 local vendors contributing to the downtown community with their products that are made locally, farmed locally, sold locally,” Michelle Grout explained.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market, located at Tower Square Park, will be open every Friday through October 27th from 11:30 in the morning until 3:30 pm. in the afternoon.

They accept cash, credit, debit, EBT and SNAP, senior vouchers and WIC.