Boston transit ads take on ‘manspreading,’ other annoyances

"Courtesy counts"

Associated Press Published:

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston-area transit system is trying to curb one of the most annoying of behaviors by some passengers.

Commonly known as “manspreading,” it’s the tendency of some people to sit with their legs wide apart, crowding out riders who might otherwise squeeze into a seat on a packed rush hour train.

The Boston Globe reports that the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has begun a lighthearted digital campaign to discourage manspreading and another violation of subway etiquette: riders with large, heavy backpacks that take up space and often bang into other passengers.

One brief animated video, recently debuted at the Copley station, shows a fat cat rolling around on a chair with a message reminding passengers to only take the seats they need. It ends with the words, “courtesy counts.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s