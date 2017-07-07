Beware of debris in Connecticut River

(WWLP) – If you’re planning on going out on the Connecticut River anytime soon, you’ll want to be extra careful for debris in the water.

Recent heavy rain north of us in Vermont and New Hampshire has caused river levels to rise, and the river current to become stronger.

Debris like logs or wood from the bottom of the river has been pushed to the surface, and trash and tree branches have been pulled into the river from the riverbanks. This debris can be a challenge for boaters who can’t always see what they’re about to steer into.

While river levels have dropped back much closer to normal since the weekend, the debris may still be noticeable until it settles back down on the riverbed.