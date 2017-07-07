Agawam residents asked to update contact info for emergency notifications

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam residents are being encouraged to update their contact information in the town’s emergency notification system.

In a release sent to 22News, Mayor Richard Cohen says the town has recently changed its provider for emergency notifications.

Data was transferred to the new system, but residents are urged to double check that all their personal information is up to date.

This can be done by going to www.agawam.ma.us and clicking on “CodeRed”

