Agawam officer accused of stealing $10K back in court

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam police officer accused of stealing $10,000 from a police union is expected to be back in court Friday.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Gary Nardi stole the money while he served as the treasurer of the Agawam Police Patrolman’s Association from 2011 to 2016.

Nardi pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of larceny.

He’s been on paid administrative leave since May of last year.

