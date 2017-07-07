8 people arrested for drive-by paintball gun shootings in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eight people were arrested in Springfield Friday night for shooting paintball guns at homes and cars in the Hungrey Hill neighborhood.

Springfield Police Lieutenant Mark Rolland told 22news police received multiple calls around 5p.m. Friday evening for reports of a car driving through the Van Horn Park area shooting paint balls at homes and cars.

Police arrested 8 people and seized 18 paintball guns.

Their identities have not been released.

