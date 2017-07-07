18 workforce training graduates honored at ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremony at Springfield Technical Community College in Springfield on Friday welcomed 18 new graduates into the Home Health Aide industry.

These graduates underwent training through the “Training and Workforce Options” program, which prepares them for internships and job placement as home health aides and personal care attendants.

The program’s Director of Healthcare Training Development, Sharon Grundel said there’s always a need for workers in the home care industry.

“There is a very great demand for home health aides,” Grundel told 22News. “It is the fastest growing segment of the direct healthcare industry. People want to age in place.”

The program is a collaboration between STCC and Holyoke Community College.