18 workforce training graduates honored at ceremony

The program is a collaboration between STCC and Holyoke Community College

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremony at Springfield Technical Community College in Springfield on Friday welcomed 18 new graduates into the Home Health Aide industry.

These graduates underwent training through the “Training and Workforce Options” program, which prepares them for internships and job placement as home health aides and personal care attendants.

The program’s Director of Healthcare Training Development, Sharon Grundel said there’s always a need for workers in the home care industry.

“There is a very great demand for home health aides,” Grundel told 22News. “It is the fastest growing segment of the direct healthcare industry. People want to age in place.”

The program is a collaboration between STCC and Holyoke Community College.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s