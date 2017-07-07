15-year-old boy charged in fatal stabbing of another teen

BOSTON (AP) — A 15-year-old Boston teenager has been charged with the stabbing death of another teen.

Prosecutors say McKinley Archie was in a car with two adults just before 10 a.m. Thursday when he got out, approached 18-year-old Anthony Woodbridge and stabbed him in the chest.

Police say Archie was dragged back into the car by one of the adults before the vehicle drove off. Woodbridge was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they arrested Archie after witnesses provided the car’s license plate and were able to identify him from a photo array.

Archie, who is being tried as an adult, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Roxbury Municipal Court Friday. The judge ordered him held without bail. His next court date is Aug. 7. Archie’s lawyer declined to comment.