1,093 bags of heroin seized in Springfield drug arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police say that they seized more than 1,000 bags of heroin Friday morning, after officers observed suspicious activity outside and inside a downtown donut shop.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, Nicholas Gonzalez, 39, of Holyoke, has been charged with trafficking a Class A substance (heroin) and distribution of a Class B substance (suboxone), following his arrest at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Congress Street.

Delaney says that members of the Narcotics Division of the Strategic Impact Unit had set up surveillance of drug deals along Dwight Street, at the corners of Liberty Street and Congress Street. At around 11:20 A.M., Delaney says that police witnessed some “suspicious activity” going on in the parking lot of the Dunkin’ Donuts at 100 Congress Street.

The activity then moved inside the restaurant, at which time, Delaney says that officers moved in to arrest the two involved- Gonzalez and 47 year-old Carlos Rodriguez of Springfield. Rodriguez is charged with possession of a Class B substance (suboxone).

In total, Delaney says that police seized some 1,093 bags of heroin, 10 strips of suboxone, in addition to $51 cash.