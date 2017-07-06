Springfield police looking for missing 11 year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are searching for an 11 year-old girl who disappeared Wednesday evening.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, Neveah Gonzalez of Hollywood Street was last seen inside Forest Park at around 8:00 P.M. Officers have checked the entire park, as well as the surrounding neighborhood, but have not been able to find her.

Gonzalez is described as about 5’1” tall and weighing about 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. At the time she disappeared, she was wearing blue jeans and a white tank top.

If you have seen her, or have any information on where she might be, call Sgt. Mike Kervick or Detective Selenia Cruz at (413) 787-6360.