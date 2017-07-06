Springfield police looking for missing 11 year-old girl

Neveah Gonzalez was last seen inside Forest Park Wednesday night

By Published: Updated:
Neveah Gonzalez. Image Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are searching for an 11 year-old girl who disappeared Wednesday evening.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, Neveah Gonzalez of Hollywood Street was last seen inside Forest Park at around 8:00 P.M. Officers have checked the entire park, as well as the surrounding neighborhood, but have not been able to find her.

Gonzalez is described as about 5’1” tall and weighing about 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. At the time she disappeared, she was wearing blue jeans and a white tank top.

If you have seen her, or have any information on where she might be, call Sgt. Mike Kervick or Detective Selenia Cruz at (413) 787-6360.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s