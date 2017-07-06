Southwick motocross expected to bring thousands together

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A motocross event in Southwick is expecting to bring thousands of people and traffic to the area Saturday.

Southwick Police Chief David Ricardi told 22News, nearly 16,000 people are expected to attend Saturday’s event on Powder Mill road.

Chief Ricardi said drivers should expect delays. One local business benefiting from the traffic, told 22News, more people means more money for the town.

“We see a big influx of people coming in that have never been here before,” Rick Grimalda of The Summer House in Southwick said. “Some people are not familiar with New England cuisine and they’re asking for things out of our area. So it definitely, definitely, helps.”

Chief Ricardi told 22News officers will be controlling and enforcing traffic, at all major intersections.

Traffic signs will be posted at intersections directing spectators to and from the event.

You can watch the race on NBC Sports on Saturday.