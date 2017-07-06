Silver Alert issued for missing Suffield man

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man just over the state line in Suffield, Connecticut.

According to Suffield Police Captain Christopher McKee, 50-year-old Matthew Monette was last seen dropping his vehicle off at Gale Toyota in Enfield. McKee says Monette never showed up for his scheduled shift at work on Wednesday and does not have his cell phone on him.

Monette is described as being 250 lbs, 5’6″ tall, with brown eyes and brown balding hair. He was last wearing sneakers, grey shorts, a grey t-shirt and an Army baseball hat. McKee says Monette has special needs and memory issues.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Suffield Police Department at 1-860-668-3870.