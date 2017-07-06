Search continues for Wendell murder suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are on the lookout for the man suspected to be behind two shootings, one in Wendell and the other in Chicopee.

According to authorities, 53-year-old Lewis Starkey III murdered 48-year-old Amanda Glover at her West Street home in Wendell, before driving more than an hour to his workplace in Chicopee where he tried to shoot his coworker.

Police say Glover’s son told them Starkey shot his mother with a shotgun.

After killing Glover, he allegedly walked up to Specialized Trucking in Chicopee, where police say shot at his co-worker who was sitting behind a glass window. The victim was hit with debris from the shattered glass in his face and neck but is expected to be okay. Starkey’s gun allegedly malfunctioned, causing him to leave the site of the shooting.

Starkey is believed to be driving a red 2013 Lincoln MKX similar to the one seen in the photo with Vermont licenses plates. He is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted for murder, attempted murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

If you see Starkey you are asked not to approach him. Call 911 with any information regarding his whereabouts.

