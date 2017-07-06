Search continues for suspected Wendell murderer

By Published:

WENDELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Local, state and federal authorities are all searching for Lewis Starkey III.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Amanda Glover early Wednesday morning in Wendell.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Starkey and the victim were a couple, living in the home on West Road.

After the deadly shooting, Starkey reportedly drove an hour south to Chicopee where he allegedly shot at an employee at a trucking company.

Police believe he is driving this red, 2013 Lincoln MKX with Vermont Plate QLTMKR.

He’s considered armed and dangerous so if you see him, call your local police department immediately.

