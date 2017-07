CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police and Westover’s Explosive Ordnance Unit has been called to a Chicopee home to investigate the discovery of a potentially explosive device.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a man cleaning his brother’s home on Montgomery Street found something similar to an old ordnance.

Wilk said it is unclear if what was found is a real explosive device, but they are acting out of caution.