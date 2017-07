ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in eastern Franklin County are looking for the public’s help to find a 49 year-old woman who has been missing for almost a week.

Orange police posted on their official Facebook page that Lisa Marion of Orange was last seen in that town on Friday, June 30.

Marion is about 5’2” tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you know where she might be, you are urged to call Orange Police at (978) 544-2128.