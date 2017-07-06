One year since Massachusetts passed transgender rights law

BOSTON (WWLP) – This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of Massachusetts’ law designed to protect transgender residents from discrimination in public places.

In July 2017, Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation that added protections for transgender residents in to Massachusetts’ nondiscrimination law. The bill passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support in 2016.

22News spoke Thursday with Mason Dunn, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition. He has been fighting for transgender rights for the past 13 years; an issue that hits home for him as a transgender person in Massachusetts.

Dunn told 22News that the law helps prevent discrimination, such as people being turned away from a park because of their gender identity. That helps residents feel safe and protected on a state level.

“The fact that people now understand a little bit more about what it means to be transgender, the fact that people know the word transgender. All of these things are evidence of great progress here in Massachusetts,” Dunn said.

Opponents are pushing to repeal the law through a November 2018 ballot question.