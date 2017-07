WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a boating accident in Westfield.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Matthew Kane of the Russel barracks told 22News the accident was called in just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday. He said it involved two boats at Hampton Ponds.

Kane said one person was taken to the hospital, but no information was available about the extent of the victim’s injuries.