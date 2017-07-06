New state labor secretary wants to deal with skills gap

Rosalin Acosta sworn-in by Gov. Charlie Baker Thursday

By Published:

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts has a new leader of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Rosalin Acosta was sworn-in as the department’s new secretary on Thursday, with her sights set on managing the workforce skills gap.

At the ceremony Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker read a series of pledges, which Acosta agreed to in front of her family, friends, and co-workers. Prior to taking the office, Acosta worked in finance and banking.

Acosta told 22News that she hopes to tackle the workforce skills gap in Massachusetts and bring more employment opportunities to residents.

“This is an amazing time in the history of our state, certainly, with the low unemployment that we have, and a great time to really work on the skills gaps that we have in our population,” Acosta said.

Acosta replaces former secretary Ronald Walker, who stepped down from the role last month, after leading the office for more than two years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s