New Holyoke Medical Center emergency department now open

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center’s new Emergency Department is officially open for patient care.

The new emergency department is located next to the main entrance of the hospital at 575 Beech Street. The facility features a new crisis center for behavioral health services, 40 treatment areas, multi-patient trauma rooms and advanced equipment.

According to a hospital news release, the new emergency department will allow for more efficient and private patient care.

The second floor of the new facility will be home to new offices of gastroenterology, general surgery, and the weight management program beginning in August.

The emergency department is accessible via Hospital Drive or Corser Street in Holyoke.

Related Coverage