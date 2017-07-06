Massachusetts natives hoping for success at Southwick motocross race

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A historic motocross race is back in Southwick as part of the 2017 motocross championships. It’s the second year the race is back in Southwick and some of the competitors are local.

The track is known as America’s Sandbox because it’s the only race on sand this racing season.

For Ludlow native Ryan Dowd, this track has family history. His father, John Dowd, was the oldest rider in the sport’s history to podium at this track in 2009. He was 44 years old at the time.

His 20 year old son is looking to follow in the steps of his father.

Ryan told 22News, “Coming back here is a dream come true, so I’m just going to do my best. Hopefully I can do better than last year, that’s the main goal.”

Ryan’s father was a multi-time winner at Southwick when he competed.

Other Massachusetts natives on the track this weekend are Robbie Marshall, Blake Ovitt, and John Borello.

Currently, Blake Baggett is in second place in the championship standings. The race will air on NBC Sports on Saturday.

