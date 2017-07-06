Holyoke police to reveal results of “Operation Full Throttle”

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Late Thursday morning, Holyoke police are expected to announce the results of a weeks-long anti-violence and anti-drug operation across the city.

Police Chief James Neiswanger has scheduled a news conference at 11:00 A.M. to discuss “Operation Full Throttle III.”

The first two instances of “Operation Full Throttle” took place in April of 2015 and March of 2016, resulting in more than 400 arrests and seizures of thousands of bags of heroin and other drugs, in addition to guns and cash. Those arrests had been made by Holyoke police by through working with multiple agencies, including the Massachusetts State Police, the DEA, and the FBI Western Massachusetts Anti-Gang Task Force, among others.

22News reporter Matt Caron will be at the 11:00 announcement, which you can watch streaming live here on WWLP.com.