Holyoke Farmers Market celebrating 36 years

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It may be July 6, but hundreds of people were still celebrating the Fourth of July at the Holyoke Farmers Market in front of City Hall.

It is the market’s 36th year of providing fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers, making it one of the oldest farmers markets in the country.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told 22News that it is all about supporting farms and bring healthy options to local residents.

“For us, it’s bringing community organizations, farmers, food, demonstrations- to teach residents how to eat healthy and consume less processed foods and things like that,” Morse said.

To celebrate Independence Day, the Color Guard had an American flag raising ceremony at noon.

The Holyoke Farmers Market is open every Thursday until late October.