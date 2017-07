BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Facilities are being evacuated at Hanscom Air Force Base in eastern Massachusetts, after a vehicle tested positive for explosives there.

According to a news release from the base, security forces detected a concern during a routine vehicle inspection at around 9:00 A.M.

NBC Boston reports that vehicle tested positive for explosives.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with 22News and WWLP.com for the latest information as it becomes available.