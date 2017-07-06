Employee injured in unexplained explosion at South Deerfield company

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An employee at Pro Pel Plastech in South Deerfield was injured Thursday morning after an explosion sent large rolls of plastic foam out the back of a trailer.

According to Deerfield Police Officer Adam Sokoloski, the employee was unloading the rolls from the trailer around 8:20 a.m. when the explosion occurred. Information about the severity of the employee’s injuries was not made available.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, but Sokoloski says the employee allegedly felt extreme heat and noticed some blue flames.

Deerfield police say they believe the incident was accidental and is not suspicious in nature. The State Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to help police and the South Deerfield Fire Department figure out the cause of the explosion.